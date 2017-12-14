BET Names Scott M. Mills President, Debra Lee to Stay on as Chairman and CEO

BET has tapped Scott M. Mills to serve as the new president of the Viacom-owned network. Current president Debra L. Lee will stay on at BET as chairman and CEO, Variety has confirmed.

Mills will take over the day-to-day responsibilities at BET, with Lee focusing on relationships with external stakeholders and communities. Michael Armstrong will continue in his position as general manager and will report to Mills.

“In her two decades at the helm of BET Networks, Debi has built BET into a truly global entertainment powerhouse, bringing this dominant African American brand to more than 60 countries and 125 million households,” said Bob Bakish, president and CEO of Viacom. “Her vision and leadership, unmatched intuition for what audiences want, and ability to attract and foster top talent– both behind and in front of the camera – have been pivotal to this success. We’re grateful that we will continue to benefit from Debi’s experience and insights. Scott is a proven leader who has made exceptional contributions to Viacom and BET for more than 20 years. His strong relationships across the industry – which were instrumental in securing our recent cross-house deal with Tyler Perry – as well as his track record of success initiating innovative creative ventures, including BET Experience, make him the right person for this role, as we continue to extend this brand across platforms and markets around the world.”

Mills is currently executive vice president and chief administrative officer at Viacom, where he oversees human resources, real estate, facilities, and security. Previously, he served as president and chief operating officer for BET Networks, leading its business functions, as well as launching what is now BET Her and mobile and digital video distribution operations.

More to come…