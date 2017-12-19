The Best TV Lines of 2017, According to Twitter

As the year comes to a close, the annual Twitter tradition of recalling the year’s best television lines has come around. Using the hashtag #BestTVLines2017, Variety‘s Maureen Ryan and Uproxx TV critic Alan Sepinwall kicked things off on Monday.
Ryan initiated with Olenna Tyrell’s (Diana Rigg) defiant words on “Game of Thrones”: “Tell Cersei. I want her to know it was me.” Sepinwall replied, saying, “Get your hashtags and quotes ready, boys and girls,” then offered up, “That’s the guy I was telling you about,” from “The Leftovers.”
Here are the best TV lines of the year, according to Twitter:
“I may be a pretty s—– boyfriend, but it turns out I’m actually a pretty damn good babysitter.” – “Stranger Things 2”
“Betty’s ponytail is iconic and beyond reproach.” – “Riverdale”
“Moonlight, you guys won best picture. This is not a joke.” – “89th Academy Awards Telecast”
“Who did the d—s?” – “American Vandal”
“Every time someone steps up and says who they are, the world becomes a better, more interesting place.” – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”
“I can’t believe our country hates women more than they love guns.” – “BoJack Horseman”
“Better never means better for everyone.” – “The Handmaid’s Tale”
“I love my grudges. I tend to them like little pets.” – “Big Little Lies”
“It’s a rare occurrence, like a double rainbow, or someone on the internet saying, ‘You know what? You’ve convinced me I was wrong.'” – “The Good Place”