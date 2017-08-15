Poll: Who Will Win Best Comedy Actress at the Emmys?

Veep Black-ish
HBO/ABC

Emmy night is just weeks away — there are only two more weeks before final ballots are due — and as such, we’ll be asking Variety readers who they think will win the big prizes. This week, we’re surveying the comedy actress category.

The reigning queen is currently Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who set a record last year with her fifth consecutive Emmy win for HBO’s “Veep.” As her performance remains strong, and the show continually hits close to home with the Trump administration, she’s a clear front-runner.

It would be unwise, though, to count out her competitors. In particular, Tracee Ellis Ross, who took home the Golden Globe earlier this year for ABC’s “Black-ish,” seems like she could swoop in to interrupt Louis-Dreyfus’ streak. Other pundits think Allison Janney, who won the supporting actress in a comedy prize two years in a row for “Mom” and now moves into the lead category, could add another trophy to her shelf.

Meanwhile, Ellie Kemper stays unfailingly optimistic as “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and could win voters over enough for her first Emmy. “Grace and Frankie” themselves, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, throw even more big names into the category. But don’t forget Pamela Adlon of FX’s “Better Things” — she could fly out from under the radar as a dark horse in the race.

Who do you think will win? Weigh in below!

