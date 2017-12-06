‘Berlin Station’ Renewed for Season 3 at Epix

“Berlin Station” has been renewed for Season 3 at Epix, the premium cable channel announced Wednesday.

The news comes shortly after the Season 2 finale, which aired on Dec. 3

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to announce this news as we close on a spectacular second season of Berlin Station,” said Jocelyn Diaz, executive vice president of original programming at Epix. “This past season was timely, significant, and almost eerily prescient in its mirroring of real-life events this year, and we are looking forward to working with the talented teams at Paramount TV and Anonymous Content on another installment.”

The second season of “Berlin Station” starred Richard Armitage as Daniel Miller, Richard Jenkins as Steven Frost, Michelle Forbes as Valerie Edwards, Rhys Ifans as Hector DeJean, Leland Orser as Robert Kirsch, Ashley Judd as BB Yates and Keke Palmer as April Lewis, all on a race against time to uncover a conspiracy involving the rise of the Far Right movement sweeping across continental Europe.

The series was created and executive produced by Olen Steinhauer. Bradford Winters serves as executive producer and showrunner. Eric Roth, Steve Golin, Kerry Kohansky-Roberts, Keith Redmon and Luke Rivett also executive produce. The series is produced by Paramount Television and Anonymous Content.