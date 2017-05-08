Benicio del Toro and Patricia Arquette to Star in Showtime Limited Series ‘Escape at Clinton Correctional’

Benicio del Toro and Patricia Arquette are attached to star in a Showtime limited series, “Escape at Clinton Correctional,” Variety has learned. Ben Stiller will serve as executive producer and will direct all eight episodes.

The eight-part series is in development, though sources say the pay cabler is close to giving the greenlight.

Showtime declined to comment.

The project is based on the prison break in upstate New York in the summer of 2015, which spawned a massive manhunt for two convicted murderers who were aided in their escape by a married female prison employee with whom they both became sexually entangled.

Del Toro will play convicted murderer Richard Matt. Arquette will play Tilly Mitchell, who supervises the prison tailor shop.

“Escape at Clinton Correctional” will be written by Brett Johnson Michael Tolkin, who met while working as writers on Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.” Along with Stiller, Johnson and Tolkin, executive producers are Bryan Zurif, Michael De Luca and Nicky Weinstock. Michael De Luca Productions and Red Hour Productions are behind the limited series.

Del Toro is repped by CAA. Arquette is repped by Gersh.