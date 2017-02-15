Benedict Cumberbatch is turning Ian McEwan’s “The Child in Time” into a TV movie for BBC One and Masterpiece.

The project comes from the “Sherlock” and “Dr. Strange” star’s SunnyMarch TV shingle, and is a co-production between Masterpiece for BBC One and Pinewood Studios and SunnyMarch TV. Cumberbatch will executive produce and star in the 90-minute film, with Stephen Butchard adapting McEwan’s novel and Julian Farino directing. Studiocanal serves as distributor.

The film will explore the dark territory of a marriage devastated by the loss of a child: Cumberbatch will play children’s author Stephen Lewis, who must cope with the sudden loss of his daughter, Kate. Kate’s absence sets Stephen and his wife on diverging paths as both struggle with an all-consuming grief. With the passage of time, a balance of sorts returns, until hope surfaces and triumphs unexpectedly.