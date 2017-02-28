Benedict Cumberbatch is set to star in the limited series “Melrose” for Showtime and Sky Atlantic.

The five-part drama is based on the series of novels by Edward St. Aubyn. David Nicholls is set to pen the series adaptation.

The semi-autobiographical novels follow the character of Patrick Melrose, who makes a “harrowing odyssey from a deeply traumatic childhood through adult substance abuse and, ultimately, toward recovery.” Each episode will cover one novel and a few intense days in Melrose’s life. The time frame spans the south of France in the 1960s, New York in the 1980s and London in the early 2000s.

The Showtime-Sky Atlantic production will shoot in New York and France. Cumberbatch will also serve as an exec producer along with Adam Ackland, his production partner in SunnyMarch, and Rachael Horovitz and Michael Jackson of Two Cities Television.

“We are delighted to be part of this incredible series,” said Cumberbatch and Ackland. “We have been huge fans of these books for many years and David Nicholls adaptations are extraordinary.”

Cumberbatch has earned Emmy nominations and a win in 2014 for his work in the PBS anthology series “Sherlock.” He nabbed an Oscar nom and numerous other kudos for his work in 2014’s “The Imitation Game.”

“I’ve been a huge admirer of Edward St Aubyn’s novels for years, and can’t wait to bring these dark, witty, brilliant books to the screen. Benedict is the perfect Patrick Melrose,” said Nicholls, known for penning such films as 2015’s “Far From the Madding Crowd” and 2011’s “One Day.”