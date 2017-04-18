Artist and animator Ben Jones has been named creative director of Bento Box Entertainment, the company announced Tuesday. Based in Los Angeles, Jones will oversee creative development for the production company as well as its special projects division, which provides creative services to networks and clients.

Jones previously served as creative director and producer at FoxADHD, where he created and served as showrunner on FXX’s “Stone Quackers.” He also created and executive produced “Neon Knome” for Adult Swim and “Problem Solverz” for Cartoon Network.

“Bento Box has been involved with some of the most critically-acclaimed animation on television, and has brought a creative perspective to storytelling and technology in the space,” Jones said. “I look forward to using my background to help them continue to tell new stories, tap into great artists and reach audiences for network and brand partners, across multiple platforms.”

In addition to his animation work, Jones has exhibited at MOMA, Tate Britain, and Museo d’Arte Contemporanea di Roma, and is a member of the art collective Paper Rad. He has also worked on music videos and touring productions for musicians Beck, Katy Perry, Pavement, MIA, and Miley Cyrus.

“Ben is an amazingly talented artist who has created genre defying art across media platforms. We are very excited to have his creative leadership for our team to bring to our partners and clients,” said Scott Greenberg, CEO and co-founder of Bento Box Entertainment. “The producing expertise that he has developed, along with his curatorial skills and in depth knowledge of the art world will have an immediate and essential impact on our development of new projects, as well as the creative work we do extending these properties beyond the screen.”

Bento Box is the producer of Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers” and Comedy Central’s “Legends of Chamberlain Heights.”