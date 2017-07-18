‘Being Mary Jane’ Adds Sonia Rockwell for Season 4 (EXCLUSIVE)

BET’s “Being Mary Jane” has cast Sonia Rockwell for a guest starring role in Season 4, Variety has learned exclusively.

Rockwell will play Emma, a former weather girl turned correspondent who will work alongside Gabrielle Union’s Mary Jane. Rockwell has previously appeared on CBS’ “MacGyver,” “Scandal,” “How I Met Your Mother,” and “Drop Dead Diva.” She is repped by Sol Talent and Media Artists Group.

Season 4 of the drama series will see Mary Jane biting off more than she can chew at her new job in New York. After becoming a national anchor on the morning news show “Great Day USA,” Mary Jane is feeling distrustful of Justin (Michael Ealy) after Kara’s (Lisa Vidal) firing. She tries to make it work with Lee (Chiké Okonkwo), but resisting Justin is undermining her performance in the coveted co-anchor spot and forces a final reckoning with Lee.

The series is executive produced by Will Packer and Erica Shelton Kodish, who serves as the series showrunner and writer. Packer and Shelton Kodish join Union, Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil as executive producers and co-executive producer Jeff Morrone. The series was created by Mara Brock Akil. BET, Will Packer Productions and Akil Productions will produce the fourth season of the series. Korin D. Huggins, Head of Television for Will Packer Productions, will oversee on behalf of Will Packer Productions.