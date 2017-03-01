Gabriel Chavarria and Melia Kreiling have joined the cast of Fox’s “Behind Enemy Lines” television reboot, Variety has learned.

The pair joins previously announced stars Marg Helgenberger and B .J. Britt in the the pilot.

“Behind Enemy Lines” is described as a military soap thriller wherein a group of U.S. soldiers find themselves trapped behind enemy lines. The “distinctly patriotic” show is a multi-perspective narrative that closely follows soldiers on the ground, and the officers and service men and women on a nearby aircraft carrier, along with intelligence officers in DC as they attempt to bring the heroes home safely and under the radar.

Chavarria will play Ziggy Rodriguez, a Navy pilot and the son of lifetime career senior Navy executive, Officer Mateo Rodriguez, who is yet to be cast.

Kreiling will play Shia Irivani, a Naval officer of deep faith, who is strong, principled and a woman of integrity, but not without a sense of humor.

The pilot hails from writer Nikki Toscano, who will serve as executive producer with Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, John Davis, John Fox and McG, who’s on board to direct the pilot. Albert Page is co-executive producer. 20th Century Fox Television will produce with Temple Hill and Davis Entertainment.

“Behind Enemy Lines,” which is loosely based on the 2001 war movie of the same name that starred Owen Wilson and Gene Hackman, is one of two military-centric pilots that are reboots of films across the broadcast nets this year — CBS has a pilot for “S.W.A.T.,” based on the 2003 movie.

Chavarria is best known for starring on Hulu’s “East Los High.” He made his debut in the film “Freedom Writers” in 2007, and since has had smaller roles on “Southland,” “Major Crimes,” “Gang Related” and Aquarius.” The Fox pilot marks his first major gig on a broadcast network. He is repped by Paradigm.

Kreiling starred on FX’s “Tyrant,” which ended after three seasons. Her other credits include “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “The Borgias.” Like Chavarria, “Behind Enemy Lines” also marks her first series regular part on a broadcast net. She is repped by CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.