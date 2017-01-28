“Behind Enemy Lines” is coming to TV.

Fox has ordered a pilot for a television reboot of the 2001 war movie that starred Owen Wilson and Gene Hackman, Variety has learned.

Loosely based on the film, Fox’s “Behind Enemy Lines” is described as a “military soap thriller” wherein a group of U.S. soldiers find themselves trapped behind enemy lines. The “distinctly patriotic series” is a multi-perspective narrative that closely follows our soldiers on the ground, and the officers and service men and women on a nearby aircraft carrier, along with intelligence officers in D.C., as they attempt to bring our heroes home safely and under the radar.

The pilot for the hourlong series was penned by Nikki Toscano, a producer on Fox’s hotly anticipated “24: Legacy.” McG has signed on to direct the pilot, and will serve as an executive producer with Toscano, Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, John Davis, John Fox. Albert Page is co-executive producer. Twentieth Century Fox Television is producing with Temple Hill and Davis Entertainment.

“Behind Enemy Lines” is the latest reboot to nab a pilot order for the 2017-2018 television season, though this cycle has seen far less remakes than the past two pilot seasons, which were jam-packed with revivals of both television shows and films. Just today, the CW ordered a pilot for “Dynasty,” and earlier this week, NBC ordered a pilot based on the Bill Murray movie “What About Bob?” but with a female twist.

Fox has been hot on reboots over the past few years. This season, the network has “24: Legacy,” “Prison Break,” “The Exorcist” and “Prison Break.”

“Behind Enemy Lines” joins two other pilots on Fox’s slate: the post-apocalyptic vampire thriller “The Passage,” and an X-Men pilot from Matt Nix and Bryan Singer, who will direct. As for comedies, the network has picked up pilots for “Ghosted,” starring Craig Robinson and Adam Scott; Linda From HR;” and “Thin Ice” from “New Girl” creator Liz Meriwether.