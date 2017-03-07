Nestor Carbonell and Colm Feore have joined the cast of Fox drama pilot “Behind Enemy Lines.”

Carbonell, best known for his roles in “Lost” and “The Dark Knight,” will play Mateo Rodriguez, a respected career Navy man and executive officer on the USS Tyson aircraft carrier. Carbonell currently plays Sheriff Alex Romero on A&E’s “Bates Motel.”

Feore will play undersecretary of state David Alexander, a former Naval officer working for secretary of state Byron James and husband to Navy Admiral Bobbie Decker (Marg Helgenberger). His credits include the feature film “Mean Dreams” and the upcoming season of “House of Cards.”

Fox in January ordered a pilot for a television reboot of the 2001 war movie “Behind Enemy Lines,” which starred Owen Wilson and Gene Hackman. The pilot for the hourlong series was penned by Nikki Toscano, a producer on “24: Legacy.” McG has signed to direct the pilot, and will serve as an executive producer with Toscano, Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, John Davis, and John Fox. Albert Page is co-executive producer. Twentieth Century Fox Television is producing with Temple Hill and Davis Entertainment.

Carbonell and Feore join a cast that includes Helgenberger, B.J. Britt, Gabriel Chavarria, and Melia Kreiling. Carbonell is represented by APA, Thruline, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Feore is represented by the Coronel Group and Gersh.