PBS to Air Ron Howard’s ‘The Beatles: Eight Days a Week’

PBS announced the U.S. broadcast premiere of “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years,” director Ron Howard’s documentary about the early life and times of The Beatles. The Emmy and Grammy Award-winning film premieres Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by an encore broadcast of “Sgt. Pepper’s Musical Revolution,” directed by Francis Hanly, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years” highlights the band’s key moments from 1962-1966, the period that solidified The Beatles’ status as an international phenomenon. In the documentary, Howard explores how John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr created The Beatles and developed to the point of Beatlemania, a term that describes the band’s passionate fan base and marks a significant increase in the globalization of culture.

The film includes rare and never-before-seen archival footage of concerts and interviews, as well as new interviews with McCartney, Starr, and other prominent characters in the band’s meteoric rise. It also reveals the trials of fame that led the band members to retreat from touring and direct their attention to The Beatles’ prolific studio recordings.

“Sgt. Pepper’s Musical Revolution,” on the other hand, celebrates “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band” — The Beatles’ highly influential album released on June 1, 1967. The critically lauded album earned the band four Grammys and the No. 1 spot on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time.”

Howard’s “The Beatles: Eight Days a Week — The Touring Years” was produced with the complete cooperation of McCartney, Starr, Yoko Ono Lennon, and Olivia Harrison.