‘Beat Shazam’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Fox has renewed Jamie Foxx’s “Beat Shazam” for a second season, Variety has learned.

Foxx is set to return as host and executive producer for the second season.

“Beat Shazam,” inspired by the music app, is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock and each other as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. In the end, the team with the most money banked goes against Shazam for the chance to win a million dollars.

The show has brought on impressive celebrity guests, including Snoop Dogg, Terrence Howard and Odell Beckham, Jr. This week’s episode, airing Thursday at 8 p.m., will feature Mariah Carey.

The series has averaged an audience of 4.4 million viewers across all platforms. Per Fox, the show has become the most social new series of the summer with 23 million total engagements across social channels.

“Jamie is the ultimate host and entertainer. He’s a larger-than-life personality, with a passion for music that’s infectious, and we can’t wait to have him return for another great round of ‘Beat Shazam’ in season two,” said Rob Wade, Fox’s president of alternative entertainment and specials.

Mark Burnett and Jeff Apploff serve as executive producers with Foxx, and are also set to return for the second season.

No premiere date has been set for Season 2.