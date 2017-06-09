TV Ratings: ‘Beat Shazam,’ ‘Love Connection’ Steady Against Stanley Cup Finals

Both “Beat Shazam” and “Love Connection” were approximately even in the Thursday overnight ratings for Fox, airing against Game 5 of Stanley Cup Finals on NBC.

According to Nielsen data, “Beat Shazam” averaged a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.9 million viewers at 8 p.m., down slightly from a 1.1 and 3.4 million viewers last week. “Love Connection” drew a 0.8 and 2.6 million viewers at 9 p.m., compared to 0.8 and 2.9 million viewers last week.

NBC aired only Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Finals, which saw the Pittsburgh Penguins trounce the Nashville Predators 6-0. The game is currently averaging a 1.4 and 4.3 million viewers, though due to the nature of live sports, that number will likely adjust up later today.

CBS, ABC, and The CW aired only repeats.

NBC won the night in the demo with a 1.4 but finished third in total viewers with 4.3 million. ABC finished second in the demo with a 1.2 but first in viewers with 5.4 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.9 but fourth in viewers with 2.7 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.7 but second in viewers with 4.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 860,000 viewers.