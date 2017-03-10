Working from home is tough for any parent. Everyone’s been on a conference call and either been interrupted by boisterous kids or heard someone being interrupted by boisterous kids. Generally, everyone else snickers while the interrupted party frantically tries to deal with the situation, and a couple hours later everyone’s forgotten about the whole thing.

It’s a little different when you’re an expert doing a live interview for the BBC. Robert Kelly, a political science professor at Pusan National University in South Korea, was giving his analysis of the impeachment of South Korea president Park Geun-hye for the BBC this morning when first one, then another of his children burst into the room.

While Kelly retains his composure for the most part, the first kid does take a stiff arm to the torso. But perhaps most impressive is the second child, a mere infant, who cowboys into the room in a baby walker.

The BBC interviewer and crew, for their part, are bemused and understanding in the way everyone with even half a heart is, particularly when a frantic woman appears to corral the wayward kids and, like something out of a film, desperately reaches to yank the door shut and prevent the wee bairns from overexposure on international TV.

Well, she tried. The clip immediately made its way onto the internet and, though it’s still too early to tell, may yet join the Boom Goes the Dynamite Guy and others in the Live TV Golden Moments Hall of Fame.

Watch the full clip below: