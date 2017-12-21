BBC and Netflix Release First Look at ‘Troy: Fall of a City’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: BBC

The BBC has released the first pictures from “Troy: Fall of a City,” the upcoming swords and sandals epic it is making with Netflix.

Filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, the series stars David Threlfall (main image), in a very different guise from Frank Gallagher of “Shameless,” as well as Frances O’Connor (“The Missing”) and David Gyasi (“Interstellar”).

In the series Gyasi plays Achilles (above). David Farr (“The Night Manager”) penned the eight-part series, which BBC drama boss Piers Wenger said “will be like nothing broadcast before: a 3,000-year-old tale crafted on a huge scale.”

The story is told from the perspective of the Trojan royal family at the heart of the siege. Endemol Shine-backed producers Wild Mercury and Kudos are producing. The BBC will launch the series in the U.K. and Netflix internationally.

There was also a first look (below) at Louis Hunter and Bella Dayne as Paris and Helen, the lovers whose affair plunges Greece and Troy into war and threatens to bring both empires to their knees.

More TV

  • First Look at BBC/Netflix Series ‘Troy:

    BBC and Netflix Release First Look at 'Troy: Fall of a City'

    The BBC has released the first pictures from “Troy: Fall of a City,” the upcoming swords and sandals epic it is making with Netflix. Filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, the series stars David Threlfall (main image), in a very different guise from Frank Gallagher of “Shameless,” as well as Frances O’Connor (“The Missing”) and […]

  • The Path Season 3 Hulu

    TV News Roundup: Hulu Releases 'The Path' Season 3 Trailer (Watch)

    The BBC has released the first pictures from “Troy: Fall of a City,” the upcoming swords and sandals epic it is making with Netflix. Filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, the series stars David Threlfall (main image), in a very different guise from Frank Gallagher of “Shameless,” as well as Frances O’Connor (“The Missing”) and […]

  • Netflix Renews German Mystery Drama ‘Dark’

    Netflix Renews German Mystery Drama ‘Dark’

    The BBC has released the first pictures from “Troy: Fall of a City,” the upcoming swords and sandals epic it is making with Netflix. Filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, the series stars David Threlfall (main image), in a very different guise from Frank Gallagher of “Shameless,” as well as Frances O’Connor (“The Missing”) and […]

  • Tonya Harding ABC News

    ABC News Lands Tonya Harding Interview for 'Truth and Lies' Docu Series

    The BBC has released the first pictures from “Troy: Fall of a City,” the upcoming swords and sandals epic it is making with Netflix. Filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, the series stars David Threlfall (main image), in a very different guise from Frank Gallagher of “Shameless,” as well as Frances O’Connor (“The Missing”) and […]

  • THE VOICE -- "Live Finale" Episode

    TV Ratings: 'The Voice' Season 13 Finale Rises From Spring Closer

    The BBC has released the first pictures from “Troy: Fall of a City,” the upcoming swords and sandals epic it is making with Netflix. Filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, the series stars David Threlfall (main image), in a very different guise from Frank Gallagher of “Shameless,” as well as Frances O’Connor (“The Missing”) and […]

  • MNF-NFL-mobile

    ESPN, NBC Nab NFL Mobile-Streaming Games After Verizon Loses Exclusive Rights

    The BBC has released the first pictures from “Troy: Fall of a City,” the upcoming swords and sandals epic it is making with Netflix. Filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, the series stars David Threlfall (main image), in a very different guise from Frank Gallagher of “Shameless,” as well as Frances O’Connor (“The Missing”) and […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad