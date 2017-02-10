BBC Four has acquired new Canadian drama “Cardinal” from co-producer and worldwide distributor Entertainment One.

Comprised of six one-hour episodes “Cardinal” follows two detectives in their murder investigation in a small town in Northern Ontario. The series is adapted from the novel “Forty Words for Sorrow,” the first of six mystery novels featuring the character John Cardinal written by Giles Blunt.

Billy Campbell, who starred in AMC’s “The Killing” and more recently SyFy series “Helix,” plays the lead role. Karine Vanasse (ABC’s “Revenge”) co-stars. The story was adapted for television by Audrey Nealon and Russ Cochrane.

“I’m delighted to expand BBC Four’s hugely popular international drama range with our first Canadian drama series,” said Cassian Harrison, controller of BBC Four. “Further to the recently announced Spanish drama “I Know Who You Are” and returning hits such as “Follow the Money,” “Inspector Montalbano” and “Spiral,” BBC Four remains the home of high quality, high-stakes international drama on British television.”

The story sees John Cardinal, who has been demoted for following a hunch on a case of a missing teenager that he wouldn’t let go, brought back to the homicide unit when the teen’s body is found, proving his instincts correct. Back on the case his hunt for the murderer becomes an all-consuming race to stay one-step ahead of a serial killer.

“Cardinal” is produced by Sienna Films and eOne in association with Bell Media’s CTV, with the financial participation of the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, the Canada Media Fund and the Cogeco Program Development Fund, and the assistance of the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit and the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit. It premiered January 25 in Canada on CTV and Super Ecran. eOne distributes the series worldwide.