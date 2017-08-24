Asif Kapadia, James Gay-Rees to Make Docu-series for the BBC

Asif Kapadia and James Gay-Rees, the Oscar-winning makers of “Amy,” are to make a new three-part documentary series for the BBC about the investigation into one of Britain’s most famous murder cases, the killing of teenager Stephen Lawrence in 1993. The commission was announced Thursday by Charlotte Moore, director of BBC Content, at the Edinburgh Intl. Television Festival.

“The Stephen Lawrence Story” (working title) will be directed by James Rogan and produced by On the Corner Films. Gay-Rees and Kapadia serve as executive producers, with Victoria Musguin-Rowe as series producer.

The series for flagship channel BBC One will examine the racially motivated murder of 18-year-old Lawrence in April 1993, the killing’s aftermath, investigation and ramifications.

Lawrence’s mother, Doreen (pictured, center, at a press conference in 1997 alongside Stephen’s father Neville, left), said the documentary would mark an end to the journey she and her family have been on since the murder. She said it would be “the definitive narrative of the events of the past quarter of a century – a full, frank and comprehensive drawing-together of the story that has shaped the lives of both my family and myself since that fateful April night.”

Gay-Rees and Kapadia won the Oscar for best documentary feature with their 2015 Amy Winehouse project “Amy.” The pair previously won the BAFTA Film Award for best documentary film for 2010’s “Senna,” about F1 racing legend Ayrton Senna of Brazil.

The new series was commissioned by Moore and Clare Sillery, head of commissioning for documentaries. The commissioning editor is Danny Horan.