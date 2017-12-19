BBC’s ‘Beyond 100 Days’ Takes Charlie Rose’s Former PBS Slot

BBC World News’ public-affairs program “Beyond 100 Days” is coming to PBS. The series will begin airing on PBS member stations Jan. 2 in the 11:30 p.m. time period previously occupied by the second half hour of disgraced broadcaster Charlie Rose’s interview program.

Recorded in Washington, D.C. and London, “Beyond 100 Days” explores the impact in the U.S. and abroad of key issues such as the actions of President Donald Trump’s administration and Brexit talks in Europe. Katty Kay hosts from the United States and Christian Fraser from the U.K. The series launched earlier this year as “100 Days,” a daily program documenting the first 100 days of the Trump administration.

With “Beyond 100 Days,” PBS rounds out its strategy for the 11 p.m. hour left vacant by the end of the “Charlie Rose” show. PBS canceled Rose’s long-running interview program earlier this month following reports of multiple allegations against Rose of sexual misconduct. The public broadcaster moved quickly to offer veteran foreign-affairs correspondent Christiane Amanpour’s nightly program to stations on an interim basis at 11-11:30 p.m. Stations had been left to fill the following half hour with local programming while PBS finalized plans for “Beyond 100 Days.”

“We are proud to bring ‘Beyond 100 Days’ with its unique focus on the larger, global impact of what is happening in the U.S. and around the world to new audiences,” said Beth Hoppe, chief programming executive and general manager, general audience programming, PBS. “Pairing ‘Beyond 100 days’ with ‘Amanpour on PBS’ will give PBS stations a powerful hour of news and public affairs programming to offer their viewers.”