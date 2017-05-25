‘Baywatch’ Producer Shares Plans for Film Sequel With Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron (EXCLUSIVE)

“Baywatch” has yet to open wide in theaters, but ahead of this weekend’s debut, the team behind the film adaptation is already planning a movie franchise.

Speaking to Variety at a New York City screening of “Baywatch” earlier this week, producer Beau Flynn shared plans for a sequel, which would bring back the cast, including Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron, plus writers Damian Shannon and Mark Swift, who co-wrote the screenplay for the first flick.

“We have an amazing story already,” Flynn told Variety on the red carpet, ahead of the screening on Monday. “We’re bringing back Shannon and Swift who wrote on the first one, and I know Dwayne would be in, I know Zac and all the girls would be. We just have this really cool idea to put them in this whole new world. We would take it overseas.”

Along with Johnson and Efron, “Baywatch,” which is based on the original TV series, also stars Priyanka Chopra, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach, Jon Bass, and Ilfenesh Hadera.

Following Flynn’s interview, Variety chatted with many of the cast members at the NYC event to ask if they’d be interested in joining the potential sequel.

“Of course!” said Rohrbach, who takes on Pamela Anderson’s original role in the action-comedy movie. “I couldn’t have asked for a better cast on my first film. These guys are awesome. They’re hilarious, they’re loving, they’re generous. We really were a family and I think that comes though on the screen, as well.”

Daddario agreed, saying, “Yes! I would love to. I think it’s very cool to be part of a franchise, and I think it helps get other work. It’s fun. You get to travel the world and work with these amazing people, and you get to make people laugh, so I’m completely down for it.”

“Baywatch” hit select theaters this Wednesday, ahead of its wide release this weekend. The preview showings brought in $1.25 million on Wednesday night.

Watch Beau Flynn’s interview about a sequel here: