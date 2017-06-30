TV Ratings: ‘Battle of the Network Stars’ Gets Off to Slow Start

The debut of ABC’s revival of “Battle of the Network Stars” had a so-so debut on Thursday, building strongly on the lead-in from “Boy Band” but still ranking below multiple competitors in its timeslot.

Airing at 9 p.m., the revival averaged a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49 and 4 million viewers, according to Nielsen overnight data. That puts it behind “The Wall” (1.0, 4.7 million) on NBC in total viewers and “Big Brother” (1.6, 5.3 million) on CBS in both measures.

Earlier on ABC, “Boy Band” (0.5, 2.7 million) suffered a significant decline in the key demo in its second week, while also dropping slightly in total viewers. At 10, “The Gong Show” (0.9, 3.5 million) dipped in total viewers from its premiere last week.

On CBS, the season premiere of “Zoo” (0.5, 3.1 million) at 10 p.m. opened to a series low in both measures.

For NBC, “Hollywood Game Night” (0.9, 3.9 million) was steady, followed by “The Wall.” “The Night Shift” (0.7, 4.2 million) ticked up in both measures from its premiere last week at 10.

“Beat Shazam” (0.9, 3.1 million) took a hit in the demo at 8 p.m. on Fox, while “Love Connection” (0.7, 2.4 million) was down in both measures.

The CW aired only repeats.

CBS won the night with a 1.0 and 4.7 million viewers. NBC was second with a 0.9 and 4.3 million viewers. ABC and Fox tied for third in the demo with a 0.8, but ABC was third in viewers with 3.4 million. Fox was fourth with 2.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1 million total viewers.