NBC has bought a drama script from “Bates Motel” executive producer Kerry Ehrin and star Freddie Highmore, Variety has learned.

Ehrin penned the script, titled “Long Distance,” with Highmore and Danielle Gelber producing and Universal as the studio.

“Long Distance” is an hourlong character drama that chronicles one couple’s unexpected, intercontinental relationship. Despite time zone challenges, jealousy-fueled social media deciphering, and troublesome autocorrecting, the show explores dating, the internet, how we communicate, and what love and romance really mean in our modern world.

The project reunites Ehrin and Highmore, who most recently worked together on A&E’s “Bates Motel,” currently airing its fifth and final season — the two recently sold a drama script to A&E. It’s also the second time Ehrin and Gelber have worked together, as Gelber picked up Ehrin’s first pilot when she was an executive at Fox, titled “Holiday.” “Long Distance” marks the first project for Gelber under her deal with NBC.

Highmore just wrapped on “Bates Motel,” where he starred as young Norman Bates opposite Vera Farmiga’s . A few weeks ago, he landed the lead role in ABC’s medical drama “The Good Doctor,” about a young surgeon with autism.

