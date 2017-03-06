Fans of “Bates Motel” probably recognize the famously deep voice of executive producer Carlton Cuse as the narrator of the “previously on” teasers that run before each episode.

Just in time for the drama’s final season, fans will finally get to see his face on-screen.

Cuse makes a cameo in an upcoming episode as the sunglasses-wearing highway patrol officer who follows/stalks Marion Crane (played by Rihanna) during her escape. (He was played by Mort Mills in the 1960 film “Psycho,” which inspired the A&E series.)

It was all the idea of executive producer Kerry Ehrin, who says they’ve always joked about him doing a cameo during the show. “I find Carlton super amusing. He’s larger than life in a great way,” says Ehrin. They finally settled on the idea of him playing the “super-stern” cop, whose eyes remain hidden behind in dark Ray-Bans. “That’s perfect for Carlton. He was a good sport about it.”

The scene was something of a “Lost” reversal, as it was directed by Nestor Carbonell, who plays Sheriff Alex Romero on the show — and starred as Richard Alpert on the ABC drama which Cuse exec produced.

Ehrin reports that Cuse delivered his lines perfectly — even under pressure. “We had to shoot that scene in a hour and a half; they had no time to do it,” she says.

His acting also won the approval of series star Freddie Highmore, who plays Norman Bates. “He’s the perfect cop, because he’s so right for it in so many ways,” he says. “He’s got that gravitas, but at that same time, there’s that underlying deadpan humor coupled with his voice that makes it a much more interesting scene than just another cop. He brings the cop to life.”

But there was one problem (spoiler alert): Cuse took those famous sunglasses off. And Ehrin’s not happy about it. “He has them on when he walks over (to the car), but when he bends down and looks in the car, he takes them off,” she says. “Carlton got his way.”