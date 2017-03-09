Zach Galifianakis’ “Baskets” has been renewed for a third season, Variety has learned. The FX comedy, currently entering the home stretch of its 10-episode second season, will return in 2018.

Though modestly rated (at best), “Baskets” is well loved at the network and among the criterati, and, critically, brought FX one of its many Emmys last year.

“This year ‘Baskets’ has solidified its standing as one of the best comedies on television, building on the momentum of its breakout first season that brought critical acclaim and awards,” said FX Networks president Nick Grad. “Our thanks to Jonathan Krisel, Louis C.K., Zach Galifianakis and the rest of the creative team, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the full cast and crew for taking us on this journey with ‘Baskets.’”

The cast of “Baskets” features Galifianakis as twins Chip and Dale Baskets, Louie Anderson as their mother Christine — a role for which Anderson won a supporting actor Emmy in September — and Martha Kelly as Martha.

In Season 2, the Baskets family is at its most fragile. Losing his wife and his rodeo job, Chip jumps on a train to get out of Bakersfield, but a gang of gutter punks, the police, and a sudden death drag him right back into the drama he tried to escape. Dale’s marriage crumbles as his unrequited love affair with Martha (Martha Kelly) deepens, and Christine (Louie Anderson), who dedicated her life to her sons with little affection in return, takes her own happiness into consideration for once — and finds romance on the way.