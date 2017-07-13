Barb From ‘Stranger Things’ Scores Unexpected Emmy Nomination

#JusticeForBarb was finally given. Shannon Purser, the actress who plays Barb on Netflix’s freshman hit “Stranger Things,” landed an unexpected Emmy nomination for guest actress in a drama series.

Purser’s character, whose disappearance was virtually ignored by the fictional town, only appeared briefly in four episodes. But where Barb lacked in screen time, she made up for in internet enthusiasm. Fans quickly took to the quirky character and rallied behind her redemption.

“I am so incredibly honored,” Purser wrote on Twitter. “Thank you so much. Continuations to all the other incredible nominees.”

Purser is up against Alison Wright (“The Americans”), Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away With Murder”), Ann Dowd (“The Leftovers”), and Laverne Cox (“Orange Is the New Black”) in the category.

The cult sci-fi drama scored a total of 19 nominations in its first year of eligibility, with a nom for best drama against “Better Call Saul,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us,” “Westworld,” “House of Cards,” and “The Crown.” Also landing acting nominations for “Stranger Things” are supporting actress Millie Bobby Brown and supporting actor David Harbour.

Stephen Colbert will host the 69th Annual Emmy Awards live at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT. on CBS.

