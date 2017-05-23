Banijay Group Expands Scripted Business With New U.K. Label BlackLight Television

Banijay Group is expanding its scripted business with the announcement that it has added new scripted label BlackLight Television under Banijay U.K. The worldwide content creator and distributor said the move marked a renewed focus on the scripted genre for its U.K. division and that it expects to make additional announcements in the coming months.

Banijay’s COO Peter Langenberg said the group’s ambition was to create “a thriving entrepreneurial environment for talented people.”

Takis Candilis, Banijay’s head of fiction, said the move would significantly increase the company’s capacity to produce drama “not only in our existing territories but also beyond.”

BlackLight is a new U.K. production company founded by Ben Bickerton and “Being Human” producer Phil Trethowan (pictured, left to right), who recently partnered on 2016 single drama “Ellen” for Channel 4.

“We’re thrilled to help bring BlackLight TV into existence as we expand the Banijay U.K. scripted family,” said Langenberg. “We are absolutely delighted that Ben and Phil, two of the U.K.’s leading scripted producers, have decided to be a part of our vision.”

The new label is set to run Channel 4’s “Coming Up” scheme this year, which gives up-and-coming British filmmakers the chance to have an original feature length single drama produced. It will also take charge of the broadcaster’s new talent scheme “4Stories,” which gives three directors and three writers from diverse backgrounds the opportunity to work on a new three-part series of half-hour interconnected films.