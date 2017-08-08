TV Ratings: ‘Bachelorette’ Finale Hits Season High

“The Bachelorette” Season 13 finale was not only the top show of the night in both key ratings measures, but it also hit a high for the season, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET, the ABC reality competition series posted a 2.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 7.5 million viewers. That is approximately a 40% increase in the key demo from last week’s episode and a 30% increase in total viewers. That is a season high for the series, though the finale was down from Season 12 (2.3, 8.1 million).

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.6, 6.3 million) was up in the demo, despite airing against “The Bachelorette.” “Midnight, Texas” (0.8, 3.1 million) was even at 10 p.m.

“So You Think You Can Dance” (0.8, 2.7 million) was steady on Fox.

CBS aired a new episode of “CBSN: On Assignment” (0.4, 2.5 million), which was also even.

“Hooten & the Lady” (0.2, 1.1 million) was up by more than 20% in total viewers on The CW.

ABC won the night with a 2.1 and 7.5 million viewers. NBC was second with a 1.3 and 5.2 million viewers. Fox came in third in the demo with a 0.7, but fourth in total viewers with 2.7 million. CBS finished fourth in the demo with a 0.5, but third in total viewers with 3.2 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 1.2 million viewers.