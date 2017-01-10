“The Bachelor” spinoff “Happing Ever After” is returning to Freeform. This time around it’s all about the twins.

Haley and Emily Ferguson, who first appeared on Ben Higgins’ season of the ABC reality show, will take the lead in”The Twins: Happily Ever After?” Freeform announced on Tuesday. The series will premiere on March 20.

The show will follow the twins as they say goodbye to living with their mom, and begin the journey of figuring out life on their own while searching for independence and a new career. The first version of the show “Ben and Lauren: Happily Ever After?” featured appearances from many familiar faces in the Bachelor franchise.

In addition to attempting to romance Higgins on “The Bachelor” Season 20, the identical duo went on to also participate in “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 3. They also regularly appeared on the first iteration of “Happily Ever After?” when it was centered on Ben and Lauren’s post-“Bachelor” life together.

“The Twins: Happily Ever After?” will be produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton and Jason Ehrlich will serve as the executive producers, while Jack Mori will be co-executive producer.

Freeform also announced on Tuesday that “The Fosters” has been renewed for Season 5, and a new show based on Cosmopolitan Magazine has been greenlit as well.