Is fourth time the charm?

After he earned runner-up status twice on “The Bachelorette” and failed to settle down after “Bachelor in Paradise,” Nick Viall is back at it again to lead “The Bachelor” Season 21. Ahead of the premiere on Jan. 2, Viall talked about how he prepared for the first night, what makes him an “unconventional choice” as the Bachelor and how his season will be different.

“I think I can say I definitely found love,” Viall confessed during a press conference with Variety and several other outlets. “I certainly have no regrets, I never looked back and regardless of how it all played out, I always look forward and overall feel good about things.”

On what makes a good first impression

During the first episode, Viall will meet dozens of potential lovers. For the contestants, making a good first impression is vital.

“To me a great first impression is someone who’s willing to be themselves but, they’re not trying to be perfect,” Viall said. “They’re not trying to be someone they’re not and they’re willing to show their vulnerabilities.”

On his current relationship with Andi and Kaitlyn

Although he made it far during two seasons of “The Bachelorette,” Viall was ultimately denied by both Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe. When asked about advice he’d received from either woman, Viall said bluntly, “I didn’t reach out to them at all.”

“Andi did reach out a simple text to wish me luck and it was a very gracious text. But certainly no advice was given and certainly no advice was asked,” he said. “I haven’t had any contact with Kaitlyn at all.”

Viall added that, although he cared for both women “in the past,” he is “very thankful that it didn’t work out.”

On challenges during the season

When asked if he ever felt the pressure of being the Bachelor was too much to handle, Viall laughed and said “Every day?”

“In all seriousness, yes,” he added. “When I was asked to be the Bachelor I didn’t immediately say yes. It’s a huge responsibility, it’s obviously an incredible opportunity, but a lot goes into it and there are no guarantees.”

On being an unconventional choice for the show

Viall hinted that this season might take some unusual turns with him behind the reins. “I think me being asked to be the Bachelor was viewed as an unconventional choice,” he said. “I think relative to me and my peers in the past, I’m probably a bit more unconventional and that might be a theme that you will continue to see with me as the Bachelor.”

On his family’s reaction to him being on the show again

Viall assured that, even after watching him go through a similar process on television three other times, his family is supportive and eager to watch his story unfold. “They’ll be watching I’m sure,” he said. “I think they’re as hopeful as anyone that I meet someone and find love.”

His parents, it turns out, have a special love story of their own. “They were married within a year of meeting each other and then they’ve been married for — I don’t know — 38 years, have 11 kids and a wonderful marriage,” Viall said. “So I think that’s pretty great.”