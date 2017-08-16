TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Tuesday Edition Opens Down From Last Season

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
Bachelor in Paradise
Courtesy of ABC

The first Tuesday episode of “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 4 failed to match the high set by Monday’s season premiere, according to the Nielsen overnight ratings.

Airing from 8-10 p.m., the Tuesday episode averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million total viewers, down in both measures compared to the comparable episode last season. Monday’s episode drew a 1.6 and 5.1 million viewers in the final numbers, marking the show’s highest-rated premiere in the key demo.

At 10 on ABC, “Somewhere Between” (0.4, 1.7 million) was up in both measures.

On NBC, “America’s Got Talent” (2.8, 13.2 million) was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. “Hollywood Game Night” (1.3, 5.4 million) delivered its second most-watched episode ever.

CBS, Fox, and The CW aired only repeats.

NBC easily won the night with a 2.3 and 10.6 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 0.8 but third in total viewers with 3.1 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.6 but second in total viewers with 5.3 million. Fox finished fourth with a 0.4 and 1.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad