TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Tuesday Edition Opens Down From Last Season

The first Tuesday episode of “Bachelor in Paradise” Season 4 failed to match the high set by Monday’s season premiere, according to the Nielsen overnight ratings.

Airing from 8-10 p.m., the Tuesday episode averaged a 1.1 rating in adults 18-49 and 3.9 million total viewers, down in both measures compared to the comparable episode last season. Monday’s episode drew a 1.6 and 5.1 million viewers in the final numbers, marking the show’s highest-rated premiere in the key demo.

At 10 on ABC, “Somewhere Between” (0.4, 1.7 million) was up in both measures.

On NBC, “America’s Got Talent” (2.8, 13.2 million) was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night. “Hollywood Game Night” (1.3, 5.4 million) delivered its second most-watched episode ever.

CBS, Fox, and The CW aired only repeats.

NBC easily won the night with a 2.3 and 10.6 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 0.8 but third in total viewers with 3.1 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.6 but second in total viewers with 5.3 million. Fox finished fourth with a 0.4 and 1.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.3 and 1.1 million viewers.