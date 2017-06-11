‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Production Suspended Over ‘Allegations of Misconduct’

Production on the fourth season of ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” has come to a halt, Warner Bros. said in a statement on Sunday.

“We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Mexico,” the studio said. “We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

WB did not elaborate on what the allegations might be. Reporter Reality Steve tweeted that most of the cast has been told that they’re being flown to Houston, and are unaware of what’s happening.

Here's most of the cast at the airport an hour ago. Being told they're being flown to Houston. Still don't know what's going on pic.twitter.com/eNgGp0tyZ1 — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) June 11, 2017

The series had recently begun filming and was scheduled to premiere on ABC on Aug. 8.

The network announced the first 16 cast members just last week. The spinoff reunites former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants to see if they can find love at a resort in Sayulita, Mexico. The announced cast members included Corinne Olympios, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Amanda Stanton, and DeMario Jackson.

The show, however, introduces new contestants each week to add a new dynamic to the burgeoning relationships, so more familiar faces are sure to show up. Three couples were engaged last season, though only Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are still set to get married.