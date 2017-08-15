TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Hits Season Premiere High

The Season 4 premiere of ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” was up in the Monday Nielsen overnight ratings compared to the Season 3 premiere last year, marking the show’s best season premiere ever in the key demo.

Airing from 8-10 p.m., “Bachelor in Paradise” averaged a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5 million viewers. That is up by 11% in total viewers and by 7% in the key demo compared to the Season 3 opener (1.4, 4.5 million). This season has been surrounded with controversy, with production being briefly shut down after an alleged drunken incident between two contestants.

Later on ABC, a new episode of “The Gong Show” (0.8, 2.9 million) was up in both measures compared to last week.

On NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” (1.4, 5.7 million) was even, as was “Midnight Texas” (0.8, 3.2 million).

For Fox, “So You Think You Can Dance” (0.7, 2.8 million) ticked up in total viewers.

CBS aired mostly repeats except for a new episode of “CBS News: On Assignment” (0.4, 2.8 million), which was up in total viewers.

On The CW, “Hooten and the Lady” (0.2, 950,000) was even.

ABC was first in the demo with a 1.3 but second in total viewers with 4.3 million. NBC was second in the demo with a 1.2 but first in total viewers with 5 million. Fox was third in the demo with a 0.7 but fourth in total viewers with 2.8 million. CBS was fourth in the demo with a 0.6 but third in total viewers with 3.5 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 1.1 million viewers.