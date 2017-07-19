‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Season 4 Promo Addresses Scandal (Watch)

“The sun had almost set. Summer was almost ruined. Paradise was almost lost. Until it wasn’t.”

That’s how ABC’s first trailer for Season 4 of “Bachelor In Paradise” begins, clearly addressing the scandal heard ’round the world that temporarily shut down production on the reality show earlier this summer.

The brief promo features tweets from fans of “Paradise” who expressed their disappointment last month with the show being shut down, and then showcases more tweets from viewers excited by the news that the series would in fact be back this summer.

“Bachelor In Paradise” returns with its new season on Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. — but the series nearly didn’t make it to air, following the highly-publicized controversy, revolving around contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson. The issue that allegedly involved the two contestants in a compromising sexual and intoxicated situation prompted an investigation launched at the hands of Warner Bros. Television, which noted “allegations of misconduct” on the set in Mexico. Production was resumed fairly quickly when the investigation was complete, finding no proof of ill conduct.

Since the promo dropped on Monday during the broadcast of ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” social media users have been critical of the trailer poking fun at the scandal, which brought on allegations of serious nature with Olympios stating that she was a “victim” and launching her own investigation into the matter. However, shortly after Warner Bros. completed their formal investigation and production resumed, Olympios said her team’s investigation was completed to her “satisfaction” and she ultimately did not pursue any legal action against the production.

The trailer does not feature Olympios or Jackson, but as Variety first reported, both reality stars will be featured in the season through footage that was taped before the production halt. The contestants — who both obtained attorneys in the midst of the controversy — did not return to film in Mexico after production resumed, so it’s unclear how often they’ll be featured throughout the episodes.

“Not sure how in depth [the season] will get with the situation,” a source previously told Variety. “We will definitely address there was a stop-down, and how things will move going forward.”

If the trailer is any indication, our source was right — from the looks of the promo, it doesn’t appear that ABC is shying away from addressing the stop-down.

Watch the trailer for “Bachelor In Paradise” Season 4 here: