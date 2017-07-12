ABC Sets ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 4 Premiere Date

ABC announced today that their summer breakout series “Bachelor in Paradise” will return for its fourth season over a two-night premiere, starting on Monday, August 14 at 8pm.

After briefly suspending filming on this season, Warner Bros. concluded that there was no misconduct and production resumed.

Returning bachelors and bachelorettes getting a second chance at love this season include Raven Gates, Corinne Olympios, Amanda Stanton, Alexis Waters, Derek Peth, DeMario Jackson, Lacey Mark, Kristina Schulman, Nick “St. Nick” Benvenutti, Danielle Maltby, Taylor Nolan, Robby Hayes, Ben Zorn, Jasmine Goode, Vinny Ventiera, and Alex Woytkiw, with additional ones to be announced. They will live together in a house in Mexico over the course of six weeks.

In addition, this season of “Bachelor in Paradise” will see the wedding of Carly Waddell and Evan Bass from season 3.

“Bachelor in Paradise” is hosted by Chris Harrison and produced by Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods and Elan Gale are executive producers.

 

