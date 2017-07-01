How ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Will Handle Scandal in Season 4 (EXCLUSIVE)

Following a highly publicized production shutdown on “Bachelor In Paradise,” filming is back underway in Mexico for season four. And though contestants Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson — who were involved in the scandal that caused the shutdown — are not expected to return, Variety has learned that they will be both featured in the upcoming season.

The “Bachelor In Paradise” cameras were rolling for roughly one week before the production shut down, which is when the alleged incident between Jackson and Olympios occurred. While Warner Bros. says footage from that night will not be released, a source close to production tells Variety that other footage involving both contestants is fair game. The insider says there is “hours upon hours” of footage available to be edited, and that’s likely to be used in upcoming episodes.

While no premiere date has been set, the fourth season of the reality show will air later this summer, though the series will miss its originally scheduled Aug. 8 premiere date due to the two-week production halt. Our source says that the show will address the scandal.

“Not sure how in depth [the season] will get with the situation,” says the source. “We will definitely address there was a stop-down, and how things will move going forward.”

Warner Bros. and ABC declined to comment.

Production was halted on June 11, with Warner Bros. launching an investigation due to “allegations of misconduct on the set,” which the tabloid press reported involved alleged sexual assault between Jackson and Olympios, who both hired attorneys. The studio’s investigation ultimately found no misconduct. Olympios originally claimed she was a “victim” and launched her own investigation, which she announced yesterday was completed to her satisfaction. “I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of ‘Bachelor In Paradise,'” she said. As for Jackson, the contestant’s lawyer told Variety that his top priority is the health of his client, along with clearing his name after the firestorm of negative press.

Aside from Jackson and Olympios, the bulk of the original cast is back filming now at the original location in Sayulita, Mexico, despite reports that the resort would not welcome the production back.

Olympios announced yesterday she was invited back to the show, but opted not to return.

Jackson is unlikely to return to “Bachelor In Paradise,” but our source cautions that the show’s plans seem to change on a “daily basis.” As Variety previously reported, he is likely to appear for a sit-down interview during “The Bachelorette: Men Tell All” at the end of the current season of “The Bachelorette.”