‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Will Reunite Season 4 Cast Members, Premiere in Late Summer

With “Bachelor in Paradise” headed back into production, Warner Bros. is now working to restart shooting just one week after bringing it to a full stop. But the decision to pull the emergency brake will have a significant effect on the new season.

Sources tell Variety that filming will begin soon — possibly before the end of this week — though no definite date has been set. When production does resume, the bulk of the cast that was sent home from the show’s Puerto Vallarta, Mexico location will return to Mexico to shoot additional episodes.

It appears unlikely, however, that Corinne Olympios and Demario Jackson — the two cast members involved in the incident that brought production to a halt — will be back. Both have secured attorney representation and have implied possible legal action.

Sources also told Variety that the season will not to be ready in time for the original Aug. 8 premiere date that ABC had originally slated for the new season. The show will instead debut later this summer.

Warner Bros. declined to comment on the cast and premiere date Tuesday. The studio, whose Warner Horizon Television banner is home to the “Bachelor” franchise and its spinoffs, announced Tuesday that it will move forward on a fourth season for broadcaster ABC. A representative for ABC also declined to comment.

Warner Bros. revealed Tuesday that an investigation by producers found no misconduct by cast members during the shooting of the show’s fourth season. Production was shut down earlier this month amid allegations that Olympios and fellow cast member Demario Jackson had a sexual encounter fueled by heavy drinking.

That incident was caught on camera and prompted a complaint by a producer on the show and a subsequent investigation by Warner Bros.

“Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” Warner Bros.’ statement continued. “We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

Olympios’ attorney Martin Singer said Tuesday that the misconduct allegations surrounding the show were widespread and dismissed Warner Bros.’ findings.

“It needs to be made crystal-clear that production of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ was shut down because of multiple complaints received from ‘BIP’ producers and crew members on the set. It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone,” Singer said in a statement. “It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrongdoing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.”