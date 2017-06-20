‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Investigation Finds No Misconduct, Production to Resume

“Bachelor in Paradise” will resume production after an investigation found no misconduct by the cast members.

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico,” Warner Bros. said in a statement. “We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly. Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed.”

“Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident,” the statement continued. “We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

Production on the ABC reality series was shut down earlier this month due to the alleged misconduct. Contestants Demario Jackson and Corinne Olympios were allegedly involved in a highly sexual situation under the influence of alcohol, while “Bachelor in Paradise” cameras were still rolling. TMZ reported that Olympios did not consent to sexual contact with Jackson.

