‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Contestant DeMario Jackson Breaks Silence: ‘My Character has Been Assassinated’

DeMario Jackson
Hours after “Bachelor In Paradise” contestant Corinne Olympios hired a top attorney and power publicist to take on her case, her co-star DeMario Jackson has also broken his silence. Jackson also claims he will be pursuing legal action.

“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations,” Jackson said in a statement to E! News. “I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws.”

More to come…

