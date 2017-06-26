DeMario Jackson Chokes Up in First Interview Since ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Scandal

DeMario Jackson — a contestant on “Bachelor in Paradise” who became involved in a recent  scandal that halted production — gets emotional in a clip teasing an upcoming interview with E! News.

In the video, Jackson states that the hardest part of deal with the allegations leveled against him, was seeing his mother cry “every day.”

“My dad, he kept me extremely strong, and kept me grounded and humble, but having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn’t do,” Jackson said, shaking his head.

The scandal erupted after reports that cast member Corinne Olympios and Jackson had a sexual encounter that involved heavy drinking while cameras were still rolling. Warner Bros. suspended production pending an investigation into the matter and released a statement saying that it was aware of the allegations of misconduct. Recently, Warner Bros. announced “Bachelor in Paradise” would resume production following an internal investigation that found no “misconduct by a cast member.” Olympios’ lawyer Martin Singer released a statement shortly after, pledging “our own investigation will continue.”

Jackson was previously a contestant on “The Bachelorette” Season 13, while Olympios appeared on “The Bachelor” Season 21.

Watch the clip of Jackson below:

