‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Controversy: TV Execs Break Down Art of Crisis Management

Executives from multiple television networks weighed in on the best ways to handle crises behind the scenes during the Vareity TV Summit on Tuesday in the wake of the “Bachelor in Paradise” controversy.

“We’ve been really scrupulous to make sure that everything is above board and we’re doing all the vetting and all the research and the checking we need to do on those shows,” Fox Entertainment president David Madden said. “Nothing is perfect but I think we’ve been able to monitor those situations much more closely and if there is a problem get to it more quickly before it becomes a matter of public interest or public knowledge. These things are hard but the more these situations come up the more attention is paid to make sure that at the earliest possible stages we are getting ahead of it so we don’t get caught in an embarrassing predicament.”

HBO Programming president Casey Bloys echoed that sentiment, touting the fact that HBO’s publicity team has learned the best ways to handle such crises through their decades of experience working together.

“We’ve had a few controversies over the years, and I do think that’s where our team having been together…for 20-25 years,” he said. “I think that experience, knowing how to navigate, knowing the right thing to do, not losing sight of what’s–not what’s going to get us out of trouble but what’s the right thing to do. Having a team together all speaking as one is important in situations like that.”

Production on “Bachelor in Paradise” was halted recently due to allegations of misconduct on the set during the filming of Season 4. On Sunday, Warner Bros. issued a statement saying, “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

No official word on the future of the series is expected until after the Warner Bros. investigation is completed. The season had been slated to premiere Aug. 8.

ABC announced the first 16 cast members for the upcoming season last week. “Paradise” reunites former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants to see if they can find love at a resort in Sayulita, Mexico. The announced cast members included Corinne Olympios, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Amanda Stanton, and DeMario Jackson.