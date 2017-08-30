TV Ratings: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Rises With Corinne Olympios Interview

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - "Episode 403B"
ABC

Tuesday’s installment of “Bachelor in Paradise” was up in both key ratings measures, with the episode featuring an interview with Corinne Olympios.

According to Nielsen overnight data, “Bachelor in Paradise” averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 4.3 million total viewers, up approximately 13% in both measures from the previous Tuesday episode. Olympios was supposed to be a contestant on this season of the reality dating series, but dropped out after an incident with fellow contestant DeMario Jackson. 

Later on ABC, “Somewhere Between” (0.4, 1.8 million) was up in total viewers.

On NBC, “America’s Got Talent” (2.7, 13.2 million) was the top-rated and most-watched show of the night by a wide margin. A new episode of “Hollywood Game Night” (1.2, 5 million) was up slightly in the key demo.

Fox, The CW, and CBS aired only repeats.

NBC won the night handily in both measures with a 2.2 and 10.5 million viewers. ABC was second in the demo with a 1.0 but third in total viewers with 3.5 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.6 but second in total viewers with 5.4 million. Fox was fourth with a 0.4 and 1.7 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 825,000 viewers.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad