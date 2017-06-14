‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Contestant Corinne Olympios Hires Top Hollywood Lawyer, Claims ‘I Am a Victim’

In the wake of the “Bachelor In Paradise” scandal that shut down production on the ABC series, contestant Corinne Olympios had hired top Hollywood lawyer, Marty Singer, Variety has confirmed.

In a statement released to Variety, Olympios breaks her silence, saying: “I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened the night of June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.”

The statement officially confirms Olympios as the contestant in question, following a wild fire of unconfirmed tabloid reports that allege she was reportedly heavily under the influence of alcohol and involved in a sexual situation with a male co-star (which Variety has opted not to name, until he speaks out), while “Bachelor In Paradise” cameras were rolling. The tabloid press over the past 48 hours, since the production shut-down, has played out as a he-said-she-said saga with numerous conflicting reports.

This past Sunday, Warner Bros. Television, which produces “Bachelor In Paradise” for ABC, announced production had been shut down due to “alleged misconduct,” though the studio did not offer any further details on the matter. A formal investigation, led by Warner Bros. TV, is currently underway. ABC has declined to comment on the future of the series, which Variety reported yesterday is nearing an official cancellation.

As for Olympios’ attorney, Singer is known as a powerhouse