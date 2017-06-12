‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Faces Uncertain Future Amid Production Shutdown

The future of “Bachelor in Paradise” is unclear one day after producers confirmed that production on the show had been halted.

A spokesperson for ABC told Variety that the series has not been canceled and that production has been halted pending completion of an investigation by producer Warner Bros. Television. All the cast members have left the show’s set in Mexico. Although neither Warner Bros. nor ABC has confirmed what initiated the shutdown, multiple reports have cited a sexual incident involving two cast members.

Cast member Raven Gates tweeted Monday, “I’m heartbroken about BIP.”

Another cast member, Derek Peth, wrote on Twitter Monday, “My heart has been breaking all day. I’m constantly blown away by how horrible most of you are.”

On Sunday, Warner Bros. issued a statement saying, “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action.”

No official work on the future of what would be the fourth season of “Bachelor in Paradise” is expected until after the Warner Bros. investigation is completed. The season had been slated to premiere Aug. 8, and shooting in Mexico had only recently begun.

A summer spin-off of ABC’s long-running “The Bachelor,” “Bachelor in Paradise” has been a solid performer for ABC, but not nearly so valuable as the core series or fellow spinoff “The Bachelorette.” The last season of “Bachelor in Paradise” averaged a 1.4 Nielsen live-plus-same day rating in the 18-49 demo, while the most recent season of “The Bachelor” averaged a 2.3.

ABC announced the first 16 cast members for the upcoming season last week. “Paradise” reunites former “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” contestants to see if they can find love at a resort in Sayulita, Mexico. The announced cast members included Corinne Olympios, Raven Gates, Alexis Waters, Amanda Stanton, and DeMario Jackson.

The show introduces new contestants each week to add a new dynamic to the burgeoning relationships, so more familiar faces are sure to show up. Three couples were engaged last season, though only Carly Waddell and Evan Bass are still set to get married.