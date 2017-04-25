‘Bachelor’ Star Chris Soules Arrested for Leaving Scene of Deadly Car Crash

“The Bachelor” alum Chris Soules was arrested early Tuesday morning in Iowa following a deadly car crash, Variety has confirmed.

According to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Soules, who starred on Season 19 of the hit ABC reality series, was charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident. Soules, 35, was not charged with driving under the influence, although TMZ reports that he was in possession of alcoholic beverage containers at the time of the crash.

Soules reportedly rear-ended a tractor with his pickup truck on Monday night around 8:20 p.m. According to local outlet KWWL, both vehicles, going southbound at the time of the crash, ended up in roadside ditches. The person driving the tractor died and Soules allegedly fled the scene, leaving his truck behind.

The Sheriff’s Office isn’t releasing additional information at this time.

Soules starred in “The Bachelor” in 2015 after appearing on “The Bachelorette” Season 10, starring Andi Dorfman. He proposed to contestant Whitney Bischoff in the “Bachelor” finale, but the duo later broke off their engagement. Since then, he’s appeared on other reality conceptions like “Dancing With the Stars” and “Worst Cooks in America: Celebrity Edition.”

ABC didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

More to come.