Aziz Ansari will host the Jan. 21 episode of “Saturday Night Live,” NBC announced Tuesday. The creator and star of Netflix’s “Master of None” will be joined by musical guest Big Sean. The episode will mark the “Saturday Night Live” debuts for both Ansari and Big Sean.

“Saturday Night Live” returns from hiatus Jan. 14 with a new episode hosted by “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” star Felicity Jones. She will be joined by musical guest Sturgill Simpson.