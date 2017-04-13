Season 1 of Ava DuVernay’s OWN series “Queen Sugar” will stream on Hulu under a new deal announced Thursday by the streaming service and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

The complete first season of “Queen Sugar” will become available to stream exclusively on Hulu beginning April 21, and subsequent seasons will become available to stream following their initial run on OWN. The series–which is executive produced by DuVernay, Oprah Winfrey, and Monica Macer–returns to OWN for its second season on June 20. For Season 2, DuVernay has once again assembled an all-female directing team, including Kat Candler, DeMane Davis, Cheryl Dunye, Aurora Guerrero and Amanda Marsalis, with additional names to be announced.

It is produced for OWN by Warner Horizon Scripted Television. The series is based on the book by Natalie Baszile.

In the new season, the Bordelon siblings struggle to move forward with their lives as they strive to honor the legacy of their father following his unexpected passing. Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) relocates to Saint Josephine, Louisiana to help run the family business. As the only black female sugarcane mill owner, she must fight to regain her independence while rebuilding her relationships with her estranged siblings. Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) struggles to transform from a formerly incarcerated single father to a land owner in the eyes of his family as he works to restore his relationship with his son’s mother. Nova (Rutina Wesley) finds herself torn between her activism and her desire to be loved. Together, they must learn to rely on one another as they navigate their tenuous bonds as family.

The debut season won an NAACP Image Award for Best Drama Series, Television Show of the Year from both ABFF and AAFCA, and was a People’s Choice Awards nominee for Favorite Cable Drama. It was also the number one cable series for women 25-54 and the number one new cable series for African-American women and total viewers during its run.