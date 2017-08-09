TV News Roundup: Ava DuVernay to Adapt Octavia Butler’s Novel ‘Dawn’

In today’s roundup, Ava DuVernay will adapt a sci-fi novel, and Jane Lynch has signed on to guest star in a new Amazon series.

DEVELOPMENT

Ava DuVernay, Charles D. King, and Victoria Mahoney will adapt Octavia E. Butler‘s sci-fi novel “Dawn” into a television series, Variety has confirmed. King’s Macro shingle will produce, with writer-director Mahoney adapting the novel about an African-American woman who works with aliens to resurrect the human race 250 years after a nuclear war. Kim Roth, Poppy Hanks, Allen Bain, Gary Pearl, Thomas L. Carter, and Teddy Smith will join DuVernay and King as EPs, with Forward Movement, Oil & Cattle and Bainframe as additional producers. Butler died in 2006, and her estate was represented in this deal by its agent, Merrilee Heifetz of Writers House, LLC, with Gary Pearl. This will be the first time the award-winning author’s work has been adapted for television.

CASTING

Jane Lynch has signed on to guest star in Amazon’s new original series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. “The Marvelous Mrs. Masiel” stars Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam “Midge” Maisel, a 1958 New York City woman who has everything she’s ever wanted, but whose life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers a previously unknown talent for stand-up comedy. Lynch will play Sophie Lennon, the most famous female comic of her time, who plays sold out shows and has been a popular fixture on radio and TV for years. “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also stars Michael Zegen as Midge’s husband Joel Maisel, Alex Borstein as Susie Myerson, Tony Shalhoub as Midge’s father Abe Weissman, and Marin Hinkle as Midge’s mother Rose Weissman.

Zosia Mamet and Lou Diamond Phillips are set to guest star in the fourth season of the FXX comedy “You’re the Worst.” Mamet will play Heidi, Gretchen’s estranged best friend from childhood with whom she reconnects while back in her hometown, visiting her family. Phillips will appear as himself, in the role of a man who dated Gretchen’s best friend Lindsay’s mother in the ’90s and was a father-figure to them. Lindsay and her sister Becca track him down in an attempt to find out why he abandoned their family. The acclaimed series starring Aya Cash and Chris Geere is set to return for its fourth season with a special one-hour premiere on Sept. 6.

RATINGS

Tuesday’s “Tonight Show,” featuring Justin Timberlake, Keegan-Michael Key, and Billy Crystal, has equaled the top “Tonight Show” Tuesday rating in adults 18-49 in the local people meters since February 2016. It also matched the show’s highest Tuesday metered-market household rating since January. The episode averaged a 0.9 rating in adults 18-49, and a 2.4 in the household ratings.