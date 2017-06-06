TV News Roundup: Zoe Saldana to Develop Adaptation of Israeli Unscripted Series ‘Mothers’

In today’s roundup, Authentic Entertainment works with Zoe Saldana’s Cinestar Productions to adapt an Israeli series, and NBC and The American Black Film Festival name its 2017 Star Project Winner.

DEVELOPMENT

Authentic Entertainment is working with Zoe, Mariel, and Cisely Saldana’s Cinestar Productions to develop an American adaptation of the unscripted Israeli television series “Mothers.” The show follows six prominent mothers, each with a different lifestyle and approach to motherhood, in a transformative social experiment. “Mothers” has recently been extended to German and Italian networks. Authentic and Cinestar are taking the “Mothers” out to U.S. buyers starting this week.

AWARDS

NBC and The American Black Film Festival named Duain Richmond as the winner of the 2017 Star Project. The ninth annual monologue competition and search for talent in culturally diverse backgrounds gives winners opportunities to break into television and film. Richmond, who was chosen from among more than 600 actors, has been awarded meetings with NBCUniversal casting and program executives, a scholarship to Tasha Smith’s Acting Workshop, among other prizes. He will be presented with the award at the ABFF Filmmaker Award Presentation on June 18. Past recipients include Emayatzy Corinealdi, Kelcy Griffin, and Sheaun McKinney, who have all gone on to work on notable television shows.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Turner announced Tyler Moody and Alex Gonzales have joined Turner Content Distribution, the domestic distribution and marketing arm of Turner. Moody has been named general manager and vice president of the newly created Turner Podcast Network, and Gonzales as senior vice president of brand distribution. They will both be based in Atlanta and will report to Jennifer Mirgorod, executive vice president of brand distribution.

NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises appointed Francisco Ponce to the role of vice president of on-air talent management. In this position, he will oversee on-air talent relations and facilitate the promotion of Telemundo and Universo on-air talent across all NBCUniversal platforms. Ponce will be based in Miami, reporting to Claudia Foghini, executive vice president of talent and production management services at Telemundo Networks and Studios. Previously, Ponce was president and CEO of talent management and public relations company In2ition Entertainment, specializing in Latin and cross-over talent.