Authentic Entertainment Expands Into Digital, Branded Content

Reality-television producer Authentic Entertainment is expanding into digital and sponsored content.

Through its new partnership division, Authentic has produced content for Macy’s, Buick, Old Navy, Subaru, Folgers Coffee, and Hewlett Packard. Authentic recently produced a seven-part cooking series for Johnsonville Sausage, “Dinner Is Served,” starring “Top Chef” alum Fabio Viviani. The company is also producing original content for the YouTube channel of beauty brand Ole Henriksen. As part of that deal, Authentic recruited Bri Emery of DesignLoveFest and Jacey Duprie from Damsel In Dior for a new wellness series titled “Glow With Me.” Since the series’ launch, traffic on the channel has increased 159%.

In addition, Mally Roncal of Mally Beauty has signed a development deal with Authentic and is currently creating a millennial lifestyle series with the beauty expert.

On the digital side, Authentic’s new series “Breaking Bass” is set to premiere Monday on Rated Red and Verizon’s Go90 platform.

“There are so many stories to tell that don’t fit in the traditional narrative framework and we think it’s important to explore those areas, as well,” said Lauren Lexton, co-founder and CEO, Authentic Entertainment. “Our goal is to do what we’ve always done; tell authentic, thought provoking stories and deliver amazing quality work. The business is changing and we realized there was an opportunity to diversify and grow our offerings by developing and producing content for emerging platforms and brand partners.”

Authentic, a division of Endemol Shine North America, is the producer of such shows as “Toddlers and Tiaras,” “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” “Flipping Out,” “Ace of Cakes,” and the new “Trading Spaces.”